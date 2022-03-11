RISING SUN — Thomas (Ed) Edward Benjamin, 86 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away March 6, 2022 in the Christiana Hospital of Newark, DE. Born October 3, 1935 in Colora, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas and Jean Bumgarner Benjamin.
Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was formerly employed as a ground electrician by the Aberdeen Proving Ground of Aberdeen, MD.
Ed and his wife, Mary Lou, traveled the states attending square dances with their close camping friends. They also spent their summers hosting for over 20 years at Hungary Mother Park in Marion, VA, making many friends in that area. Ed also liked taking day trips with his sister, Betty, to Lancaster and having lunch as Dieners restaurant.
Ed is survived by his son, Alan Benjamin and wife, Robyn, of Essex, MD; one grandchild; two great grandchildren; and sister, Betty Bare of Oxford, PA.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lou Benjamin, and sister, Rebecca Wallace.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, March 14, 2022, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, March 14, 2022, 10 AM until 11 AM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Chris Fagan of the Endeavor Church of Elkton, MD, will officiate. Interment will be Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
