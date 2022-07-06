NEWARK, DE — Thomas "Tom" Dewey Meadows, Sr., age 74, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Corinne, WV on September 11, 1947 to the late Lonnie Ray Meadows and Nellie Lee (Moye) Meadows.
Tom served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Newark Baptist Church, and served as a deacon. Tom took great joy in going to the movies and working in his vegetable garden. He was a hard-working man, who was a devoted husband, father, pop-pop, and brother. Tom will always be remembered for the good man that he is and will be dearly missed.
Tom is survived by his wife of 54 years, Phyllis (Mars) Meadows; four sons: Thomas (Kimberly) Meadows, Jr., Wayne (Sabra) Meadows, Ryan (Gina) Meadows, and Mark Meadows; five grandchildren: Amanda (Thomas) Ristau, Matthew Meadows, Andrew Meadows, Ryder Meadows, and Carter Meadows; six siblings: Harold Meadows, Ernest Meadows, Donna Yedinak, Mary Clark, Debbie (Bill) Giffing, and Judy (Geno) Rohl; sister in law Linda Mars; two brother in laws: Ronald Holle and John Mars.
In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his three sisters: Rosalie Meadows, Maria Meadows, and Cindy Holle.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Newark Baptist Church, 6011 Telegraph Road, Elkton, MD 21921 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Newark Baptist Church" P.O. Box 5839 Newark, DE 19714 or "Ronald McDonald House" 1901 Rockland Road Wilmington, DE 19803. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.