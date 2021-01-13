FERNANDINA BEACH — Thomas Benton Basore Jr, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Baptist Medical Center — Nassau in Fernandina Beach, Florida with his daughter and his wife by his side holding his hands.
Born in Hagerstown, MD on July 20, 1938, he was the son of the late Thomas Benton Basore Sr., and Margaret Constantina Davalos Basore.
Tom, fondly known as Tommy to his family and Thomas or Tom in industry, fully embraced life contributing his all for his family and the community. He was passionate about his nation, patriotism, and his service to the nation in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959. “He never met a stranger” and all know him for his engaging conversation and global experiences and life. Professionally he is renowned in the global printing community and passionate about his nautical life which included sailing, transatlantic voyages, and role in the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years: Irene Lavallee Basore; former wife of 43 years: Jean Harris Basore; daughter: Allyn Jean Basore and her children Nicole J. Izquierdo and Caroline S. LaRochelle; son: Darren Thomas Basore, his wife Carole Louise, and their son Anthony Basore; 2 great grandchildren; sister: Margret Basore Perry; sister: Lucy Geneva Basore Birkemeier
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sister Cheryl Basore Webb.
In Fernandina Beach, Florida- Services will be at 5:00 pm (Tom says time 1700) on Friday, January 15, 2021 at St. Michaels Catholic Church with Father Jose Kallukalam, Celebrant.
Attendance is encouraged either in person at the church or virtual live broadcast: https://stmichaelscatholic.com and click on the icon for “Live Mass Streaming” from the home page.
He will be laid to rest at 10:30 am on Saturday, January 23, 2021 in Rose Hill Cemetery, Hagerstown, Maryland.
Attendance is encouraged either in person at the site (tent and chairs) or virtual live broadcast: * virtual link https:// NOTE: TBD
Please fly our United States Flag in memory of Tom and/or donate to a patriotic organization of your choice. Flowers given in memory of Tom are most welcome at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors
