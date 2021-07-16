ELKTON, MD — Thomas Anthony Saxon, age 89, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Born in Donora, PA, on September 26, 1931, he was the son of the late George and Anna Posey Saxon.
Mr. Saxon was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. A lifelong restauranteur, his people skills and generosity made everyone welcome at The White Coffee Pot Jr. Restaurants. As an entrepreneur and proprietor, Mr. Saxon taught business, ethics, and professionalism. He was a great man to those who knew him. Mr. Saxon aspired to be a self-made man with his faith, vision, and compassion for others to guide him. He loved time spent with his family and trips to the beach.
Survivors include his children, Timothy Saxon (Donna), Tommy Saxon (Cindy), Mary Anne Hallenbeck (Tom), David Saxon (Susan), and Anthony Saxon (Valerie); daughter-in-law, Coleen Saxon; and sister, Marge Pikunas. Mr. Saxon was the loving grandfather of Timothy (fiancée, Sandy), Kelly (Chad), Adam (fiancée, Hiliary), Shawn, Bridget (Zack), Sarah (Michael), Patrick, Eddie, Rachel, Hannah, and Isabelle; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Saxon was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Virginia Blangger Saxon; and son, Edward Saxon.
Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Interment with military honors will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, at the above address.
