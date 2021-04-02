NEWARK, DE — Therese Williams, age 64, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2021.
Therese was born in New Castle, PA and raised in Claymont, DE. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Ursula Dougherty. Therese graduated from Claymont HS in 1974.
Therese enjoyed a full and happy life. Her favorite roles were beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She was a Real Estate agent in Cecil County, MD for many years. Therese never met a stranger — she could talk to anyone and often did. She loved to laugh, to get lost in a good book and spending time with her siblings and dearest friends. Many of her most fond memories were spent by the water of the Elk River and the beaches of Nags Head, NC. Therese will always be remembered by her smile that lit up a room, her trademark laugh, and her humor that was unforgettable.
Her husband of 36 years, Thomas B. Williams died on June 7, 2020. Therese is survived by her 3 children, Ursula Gring (Daniel), Brad (Davena) and Randall (Brianna Smith- fiancée); 8 grandchildren, Faith, James, Tessa Rose, Fara, Jack, Benny, Natalie and Sienna; 7 siblings, Patrick J., Thomas F. (Donna), Mary K., James M. (Dawn), Eileen Loughran (Dr. Joseph), Carol Jo and Colleen A., and many nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Therese’s mother, Ursula C. Dougherty and her mother-in-law, Betty R. Williams, to the American Cancer Society, 92 Read’s Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.