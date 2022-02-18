PORT DEPOSIT — Theresa Arena Denver, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 88, on February 14, 2022. Born January 26, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, NY, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Maria Noia Arena. After graduating from Poughkeepsie High School, she worked as a stenographer at IBM, where she met her future husband, John L. Denver. After marriage, she graduated from the inaugural nursing class of Dutchess Community College, and worked at St. Francis Hospital, and later for the late Dr. George Ward as a private practice nurse, and then the late Dr. Joel Ingegno, as a gastroenterology nurse.
She enjoyed cooking Italian specialties for family and friends and was famous for asking if you wanted a second helping as she was putting it on your plate. She loved being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Theresa loved animals, and had many dogs and cats over her lifetime, but she especially loved her pug, Mattie. She loved going to the beach, especially to Chincoteague/Assateague Island and Rehoboth. Theresa did not enjoy camping but went along with it for many years for the rest of the family. She liked to travel but didn't like to fly. She felt the destination was worth the journey.
Theresa was an active volunteer at Good Shepherd Parish for many years. She helped roll meatballs for spaghetti suppers, served soup at the monthly luncheons, and worked for the St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Mission. In 2016, she was awarded the Frederic Ozanam Award for outstanding service to the poor by the St. Vincent de Paul Council of the Diocese of Wilmington for her volunteer work.
Theresa is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Louis and Joanne Arena, daughters Margaret, Mary (John Trupkiewicz), sons Joseph (Luanne), John (Elaine), grandchildren Heather, John, Reese, Kayla, Alexandra, Meagan, Josh, and 3 great-grandchildren, Adam, Zofia, Kamila, with one on the way!
In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, John.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Perryville, MD or to St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. Donations may be made in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., PO Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766, or directly to the organization.
Funeral services will take place at a later date.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A.
