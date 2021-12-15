ELKTON — Theresa Ann Dickerson, age 55, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021. Born in Elkton on December 20, 1965, she was the daughter of the late Doris Riggs Lee.
Ms. Dickerson worked as an Estate Care Specialist for Phillips and Cohen Associates. She cherished spending time with her family and friends, and loved helping others. An avid reader, she enjoyed taking trips to the beach and bird watching.
She is survived by her children, Ashley Lee, Kortnie Dickerson, and Valerie Dickerson, all of Elkton, MD, Erin Fouts (Josh), Port Clinton, OH, Brittany Brand (James), Oak Harbor, OH, Sean Hall, Havre de Grace, MD, and Austin Lee, North East, MD; aunt, Susan Rutkowski; cousin, Denise Hanna; close friends, Sandy Dunlap and Peggy Grady; and 7 grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her beloved cat, Trevor.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Jessica Hall.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Elkton Cemetery, Howard Street, Elkton, MD. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
