NEW CASTLE, DE — Theresa A. Comer, age 66, of New Castle, DE, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. Born in Elkton, MD, on March 6, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Edith Murphey Wood.
Ms. Comer was a devoted homemaker to her two children. She loved to crochet and listen to music.
Survivors include her children, Tiffany Hudson, Hockessin, DE, and Wayne Kennedy Comer, Wilmington, DE; sister, Bea McReynold, Elkton, MD, and her three grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., April 24,2021 in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton, MD.
