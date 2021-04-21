NEW CASTLE, DE — Theresa A. Comer, age 66, of New Castle, DE, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. Born in Elkton, MD, on March 6, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Edith Murphey Wood.

Ms. Comer was a devoted homemaker to her two children. She loved to crochet and listen to music.

Survivors include her children, Tiffany Hudson, Hockessin, DE, and Wayne Kennedy Comer, Wilmington, DE; sister, Bea McReynold, Elkton, MD, and her three grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., April 24,2021 in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton, MD.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Comer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.