RISING SUN — Theodore Roosevelt Bailiff Jr, age 82, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 with his children by his side.
Born on February 27, 1937 in Elkton, MD, he was the son of the late Theodore R. Bailiff Sr. and Bessie L. Bailiff of North East, MD.
Ted was employed as an apprentice carpenter after his graduation from North East High School Class of 1955. After completing his apprenticeship, he spent his life in the construction field. During his life, Ted was employed by James Julian Construction, A-Del Construction, and Wickersham Construction. He was also employed in the maintenance departments of Valu-Food and Macy’s.
Ted had an extraordinary talent in carpentry. He built his own home and furnished it with many pieces of his own handcrafted furniture. His hands were the tools that were able to accomplish anything; from stone masonry, to mechanics, being a gunsmith, building musical instruments, gardening, and supporting his family with his hard work throughout his life. Ted loved traveling, especially to historical places and had an amazing knowledge of world history. He loved his family, Sousa marches, the music of Andre’ Rieu, bluegrass and the stirring sounds of bagpipes. Ted made many friends throughout his life and always enjoyed their visits, especially sharing stories and jokes.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rising Sun, MD and also attended Shelemiah United Methodist Church in North East, MD.
Ted is survived by his wife: Shirley Murray-Bailiff; children: Karen (David) Davis and David Bailiff; grandchildren: Allyson McCraw, David Davis IV, Mackenzie Davis and Grace Bailiff; and great-granddaughter Olivia McCraw. He is also survived by his brothers John, Jacob (Marilyn), and Ralph Bailiff. He is also survived by many special family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his first wife: Kay Bailiff; and his brother: George Bailiff.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 am, at Shelemiah Methodist Church, 370 Old Bayview Road, North East, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, 6 pm until 8 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, North East, MD with a second visitation starting at 10 am at the church prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Calvary Baptist Church cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the CCPS Scholarship Fund, Business Services Department, 201 Booth Street, Elkton, MD 21921 for the Kay and Ted Bailiff Memorial Scholarship.
