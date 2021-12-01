BEAR, DE — Thelma Lee Haley Sartin, age 89 of Bear, DE, went home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2021
She was born in Galena, MD, daughter of the late Earle J. and Martha Freeman Haley and was one of 9 children.
While dating her husband, he would pick her up in an airplane that he piloted, landing across from her home. Thelma also enjoyed traveling across the country with her husband on their motorcycle. They also traveled to many different countries. She loved spending time with her family, vacations at the beach, gardening and spending time in her pool at her home.
Mrs. Sartin is survived by her children; Sheldon P. Sartin, Nimrah F. Sartin (Deborah) and Martha Lisa Retz (John); her sister Lucille Hamilton; 4 grandchildren, Alexia Kiki Coppola (Vincent) Maureen Sartin, Amanda Newman (Daniel) and Lissa Swiggett: 8 great grandchildren Anthony Francis Coppola, Victoria Giovannina Coppola, Arianna Rodriguez, Joseph Ramel Sanders, Jr., Kaden R. Ahamad, Aleena Ahamad, Danielle J. Newman and Wyatt Newman.
In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband Walter P. and son Walter C and 7 siblings.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 3 from 9:30 to 10:30 in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am in St. Dennis Catholic Church, Galena, MD. Burial in Galena Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Sunday Breakfast Mission or Salvation Army.
