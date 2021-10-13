ELKTON, MD — Thelma June Smith, age 83, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021. Born in Chesapeake City, MD, on March 5, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Burton and Ruth Woodall Holmes.
Mrs. Smith was a proud member of Maranatha Baptist Church for 62 years. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, listening to WOEL radio, and going for car rides.
Survivors include her children, Lynn Meekins (Dudley), James K. Smith, Susan K. Smith, all of Elkton, MD; daughter-in-law, Sheri Smith, Pasadena, MD; siblings, Allene Rittenhouse, Elkton, MD, Lorraine Maloney, Havre de Grace, MD, Ronnie Holmes, Chesapeake City, MD; grandchildren, Stephanie N. Smith (Jesse), Sykesville, MD, Kristin N. Cascio (Danny), Chester, MD, and Amanda D. Smith, Pasadena, MD; and great-grandson, Parker Bowen.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William M. Smith; son, Michael T. Smith; and siblings, Charlotte Meaders, Evelyn Patterson, Norman Holmes, Leslie Holmes, Vernon Holmes, Gary Holmes, Sr., Robert Holmes, Claude Holmes, and Eleanor Holmes.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3141 Old Elk Neck Road, Elkton, MD, 21921 with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to WOEL-FM Radio, at the above address.
