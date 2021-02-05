ELKTON, MD — Thelma Faye Luther, age 100, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021. Born in Boone, NC, on May 9, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Millard and Mazzie Maye Bear Grogan.
Mrs. Luther was a Certified Nursing Assistant and retired from Harford Memorial Hospital, Havre de Grace, MD. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and canning.
Survivors include her children, Shirley Faye Husfelt, Larry J. Howell, and Norma Karen Day, all of Elkton, MD; brother, Thomas Grogan, Lenoir, NC; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Luther was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Marvin Luther; and three of her siblings.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Monday, February 8, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service with interment in Union Cemetery, Elkton, will be private.
