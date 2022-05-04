NORTH EAST — Terry Lee Malone, 70, died in his sleep on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at his Charlestown Crossing home, no doubt exhausted from wrestling with the Grim Reaper in a six-months long grapple over how and when he'd be taken from this world. His death comes as a shock to those who never imagined such a wild and adventurous man could make it as far in life as he did. Indeed, it's almost certain someone lost twenty bucks betting against the fact that Terry would ever make it to fifty, let alone achieve the status of septuagenarian. Boy do they feel sorry for making such a foolish wager.
Terry met his wife of over 40 years, Anna Marie Malone (nee Lupinetti, and affectionately known as Annie Ree by her husband only), at a house party in New Jersey, in which he hitchhiked all the way from California in 1975 just to meet the woman who would change his life forever. Anna did what no other woman could, and broke the bucking bronco that was Terry Malone, causing him to finally settle down and stay in one place - the Lupinetti Farm in Conowingo, MD. There, Terry returned the favor by working for Anna's parents, Dante and Joan Lupinetti, as the consummate cowboy helping to break horses in to race at Dover Downs. However, when the children became plentiful (and they did), Terry traded in his cowboy hat for a hard hat, going to work for FMC in Baltimore before transitioning to a career at Ikea in Perryville until his health forced him into retirement.
Terry leaves behind a massive legacy, survived by his wife as well as children Dawn Michelle (Rick) Blakeley, Elisa Price, Alena (Melvin) Calm, Elizabeth (Al) Tapera, Megan Malone, Nicholas (Danielle) Malone, and Christopher (Chasi) Malone. A doting grandfather, he also leaves behind fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss an easy mark for a cupcake before dinner. He is also survived by his mother Janet Hufsey, brothers Daniel Malone and Mulford Hufsey, and sisters Terri Hathaway, Lori Reeves, and Debra Parent. Terry was preceded in death by his father Luke Malone, his step-mother Lillian, and his brother Luke.
Although a man of many fields, Terry will mostly be remembered as a gifted story-teller, having shared tales about the Vietnam War, fist fights with strangers in traffic, near brushes with the law, and how he survived death on numerous occasions. His children will fondly recall his time as a Little League coach, baseball umpire, and Boy Scout leader. He loved Harry Potter and The Beatles. His dying words were "I love you."
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, May 6, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Father Jay McKee of Good Shepherd Parish will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
