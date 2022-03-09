RISING SUN — Terry Lee Farmer (66) of Rising Sun, MD passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 7, 2022. Born in Havre De Grace, MD on July 24, 1955, he was the son of the late Howard and Carrie (Vernon) Farmer and the devoted husband of 40 years to Rita Farmer.
Terry graduated from Oxford High School, Class of 1973, where he played both Baseball and Basketball. It was at Oxford High School that Terry met the love of his life. Terry began working at his parents' mushroom houses at Freemont Farms in Nottingham, PA. After Terry married his High School Sweetheart, Rita, they moved to Missouri where he mastered Pipe Fitting and worked in the Nuclear Energy Field for over 15 years. Over the years he worked at different facilities and ended his time at the Nuclear Power Plant in Peach Bottom, PA working in Management. Terry was a true businessman at heart and was the owner/operator of Mill Creek Manor Mobile Home Park in Rising Sun, MD, as well as Apartments and a Mobile Home Park in Chesapeake City, MD. In addition to his Rental Properties, Terry also opened his own business ReNu Homes, based in North East, MD where he refurbished and sold homes.
Terry enjoyed traveling across the country in his RV with family and friends. He was an avid NASCAR Fan and got to attend many races. Terry got to meet many drivers but, the day he met Jeff Gordon (his favorite driver) was a memory he cherished. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, antique shopping and riding motorcycles. He was a man of deep faith and was a member of Grace Bible Chapel for over 20 years. Above all Terry loved his family. He spared no expense when it came to providing for his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Terry is survived by his devoted wife, Rita Farmer; three children: Kysha Hall and her husband Cory, Kayla Lenhard and her husband Jeff and Ken Lucas; six grandchildren: Isabella Callanan, Breah Hall, Hadden Lenhard, Bailey Hall, Greg Lenhard and Gabe Lenhard; sister, Patsy Fisher.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 12, 2022 where family and friends may begin visiting at 12:00 PM at R.T Foard Funeral Home, P.A. 111 South Queen Street Rising Sun, MD 21911. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery. To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Terry Farmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
