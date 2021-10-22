BALTIMORE — Terry Gilbert Nelson, 72 of Baltimore, MD, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at John's Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD.
Born in Elkton, MD, on May 14, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Ann (Foster) Gilbert.
Prior to her retirement, Terry taught school at Chestertown, Bainbridge, Gilpin Manor, Kenmore and Thompson Estates Elementary Schools.
Terry had a stroke 21 years ago and we almost lost her then. She fought to live and although she was in a wheelchair and had trouble speaking you could always figure out what she wanted you to know.
Rick and Terry loved to travel. Santa Fe was one of her favorite places to visit. She also loved penguins and springer spaniels.
He was the best caregiver, husband and friend to Terry. We thank him every day for taking care of Terry. Terry may you Rest in Peace. We will miss you and will raise a glass of red wine tonight for you. Terry loved her red wine.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years: Richard "Rick' Nelson; and her cousins: Michael Foster of Elkton, MD, Judith Tanner of Elkton, MD and Cynthia Foster of Chestertown, MD.
In addition to her parents, Terry was preceded in death by her brother: Charles L. "Huck" Gilbert.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Terry may be made to the North East United Methodist Church, in care of the funeral home.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.