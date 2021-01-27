ELKTON — Terry “Dale” Lovelace of Elkton, MD, age 80, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021. Dale was born on January 5, 1941 in Elizabethton, TN to the late Bruce Lovelace and Ella (Hyder) Lovelace.
Dale was a horse breeder and raced thoroughbred horses. He enjoyed gardening and loved giving away his vegetables. Dale also loved his tractor.
Dale is survived by his wife, Jean Ann Lovelace; step daughters: Janel Lynn Howell of Elkton, MD and Trena Sue Howell of Trinity, NC; sisters: Louise Goodie of Rising Sun, MD and Rena Cummings of Rising Sun, MD; and brother, Homer Lovelace of Ohio. In addition to his parents, Dale is preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Sue Lovelace, daughter, Terry Dee Lovelace and twin brother, Larry Dean Lovelace.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a memorial service for Dale will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Amedysis Hospice” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
