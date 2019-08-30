NORTH EAST — Terrill Keith Bare, 79 of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Union Hospital, Elkton, MD. Keith had experienced Parkinson’s disease for some time. He fought with all his strength to live for his family.
Born in Ashe County, NC, on December 19, 1939, he was the son of the late Troy Kilby and Lilah Ray (Colvard) Bare.
Keith is survived by his wife: Shirley Vannoy Bare; sons: Kevin Lance Bare, Jamie Blaine Bare and his wife Traci Long Bare, all of North East, MD; grandchildren: Corey Long (Lauren McCullin) of Elkton, MD, Kristopher Bare of Phoenix, AZ, Lauren Bare (Pono Wong) of Quantico, VA, Brianna Bare of North East, MD and Nicholas, Travis and Emma Bare, all of Rising Sun, MD; a great granddaughter due September 10th; his sister: Norma Sue Mitchell of Harford County, MD; and many nieces and nephews.
As well as his parents, Keith was predeceased by his brother: Maynard Bare.
Keith was very involved in his sons’ lives. He coached Little League teams in North East for many years, making many lifetime friends.
His sons grew up working with their father, learning his hard work ethics and enjoying his instructing them to be “Jacks of all trades.”
Keith started working on the family farm when he was a young man. He and his brother opened a laundromat together in North East. After getting married, he quit farming altogether and went on to open a laundromat and carwash in Oxford, PA. Many years later, the brothers divided the businesses and Keith also opened a laundromat on Bridge Street in Elkton. During this time, Keith became a builder of custom homes. His homes can be seen in Harford Co., as well as all corners of Cecil Co. He was given plenty of help from sons, Kevin and Jamie and visa-versa. Keith retired and spent his remaining years enjoying his time with his family and giving good advice along the way. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, he loved them dearly and was anticipating the birth of his first great granddaughter.
Funeral services, conducted by Frank McFadden will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will begin at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneral home.com
