PORT DEPOSIT — Terri Lynn Greene, 60 of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 in the Harford Memorial Hospital — UM, Havre De Grace, MD.
Born in Havre De Grace, MD, on March 14, 1960, she was the daughter of Luther and the late Betty (Baker) Jordan.
She was a homemaker, who enjoyed taking care of her family, bowling and especially ice cream.
Terri is survived by her husband: Larry Greene of Port Deposit, MD; one son: Joshua Greene (Autumn) of Rising Sun, MD; father: Luther Jordan; siblings: the late, Crystal Dennison, Tony, David and Randy Jordan; and granddaughter, Chevelle Greene of Rising Sun, MD
Memorial service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Union UM Church, 440 Union Church Road, Elkton, MD.
