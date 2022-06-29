NORTH EAST, MD — Teddy Joseph Lariviere, 76, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, surrounded by family. Born in Manchester, NH, on September 30, 1945, he was the youngest son of the late Sylvio and Blanche Lariviere.
A Vietnam veteran, Mr. Lariviere served in the U.S. Army for three years, and received an honorable Military discharge during his last assignment in Aberdeen, MD. Once discharged from the Army, he decided to make Cecil County, MD, his home where he resided for the remainder of his life. After serving in the military, he went to work for the Department of Defense Army Research Laboratory, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Aberdeen, retiring as a Division Chief.
Ted loved spending time with family and friends, and vacationing in Florida and New Hampshire. He enjoyed golfing, boating, building and fixing things in his own home, as well as the homes of family members, especially while in the company and with the "help" of his great-grandson Landon.
Ted is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Kathleen Hamilton Lariviere; their three children, Joseph Lariviere, James Lariviere, and Brian Lariviere; brother, Norman Lariviere; grandchildren, Krystina Lariviere Bubb (Willy), and Ryan Lowe; as well as several nieces and nephews; and a great grandson, whom he adored, Landon Bubb.
In addition to his parents, Ted is preceded in death by brothers, Leandre and Ronald; and sister, Theresa.
Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 West Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Masks are recommended. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals at the above address.
