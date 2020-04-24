Tedd "Teddy" Sidney Hart II

ELKTON — Tedd Sidney Hart, 46, of Elkton, MD passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2020. Born in Havre de Grace, MD on February 25, 1974, he was the son of Faith B. Mann and the late Robert M. Mann.
Teddy was a musician who played bass guitar and loved old time rock and roll and the blues. He was an avid Redskins fan and his three greatest loves were family, football, and music. Teddy was a strong advocate for medical marijuana. He was formerly employed with Pella Carpet.
He is survived by his daughter, Autumn R. Jacquette; life partner, Deanna Cox; sisters: Kristyn A. Hart and Tanya McCardell; brothers: Robert J. Mann and James Kiel; niece, Alliya and nephew, Gabriel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to honor Teddy’s life. Notification will be placed in the paper at that time.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted at www.gofundme.com/f/tedd-hart-funeral-expenses.
