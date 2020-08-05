OXFORD, PA — Tacy E. Wilson of Oxford, PA, age 92, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Tacy was born in Oxford, PA on September 7, 1927 to the late Samuel John England and Pearl Lydia (Williams) England.
Throughout Tacy’s life, she was involved in many organizations that brought her much joy. She was a founding member of the Degree of Pocahontas Ocklokonee Council 212 as well as being a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and Oxford Senior Center. Tacy enjoyed many aspects in her life but adored gardening and tending to her flowers and vegetables. Tacy would always be outside taking care of her yard and finding house work to do. When she wasn’t busy outside, Tacy could be found playing cards or acing crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Williams and her husband, Johnny; niece, Christina Hughes and her husband, Charles; nephew, Thomas Williams and his wife, Melanie; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth England. In addition to her parents, Tacy was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Wilson; brother, Samuel England; and sister, Margaret Williams.
Services for Tacy will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
