RISING SUN, MD — Sylvia "Maxine" Parker, age 89, of Rising Sun, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born in Coalwood, WV on May 26, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Estelle (Nichols) Viers and the devoted wife of 73 years to the late William L. Parker.
Maxine loved going to the beach, especially her beach house in Ocean City, MD. She enjoyed reading, walking at the park, needle point, and crocheting. Maxine was always known as a fashionable lady and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Maxine is survived by her three sons: Gary, Timothy, and Stephen; two grandchildren: Jennifer Blansfield and Chad Parker; three great grandchildren: Samantha Parker, Victoria Blansfield and Sarah Blansfield; and niece, Tommie Ann Keyser.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701. To send online condolences to the family please visit www.rtfoard.com.
