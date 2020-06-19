HAVRE DE GRACE, MD & NAPLES , FL — Sylvia Lorraine Walters passed away on May 31, 2020. She was born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Chester, PA on August 15, 1967. Sylvia is the daughter of the late Janet Marie Walters and Gorden Walters of Elkton, MD. Sylvia graduated from Havre de Grace High School in 1985 and then became a performer acting and singing in dinner theatres.
Sylvia had a cancerous brain tumor removed at the age of 20 and again at the age of 42. After Sylvia’s second brain surgery, she worked hard at several brain injury rehabilitation centers to rehabilitate. Although she made great strides in her recovery, she was never able to resume an independent life. Sylvia loved, appreciated and enjoyed: music; children; animals; and the company of family and friends. She was known for her creative sense of humor and the ability to make the best out of the worst circumstances. She was truly a sweet and kind daughter, sister, friend and person, who was frequently tender in her manner and quick to laugh, sing and smile. Sylvia faced all of the challenges she experienced with an abundance of Grace and an unwavering faith in God. She was truly a sweet and kind daughter, sister, friend and person, who was frequently tender in her manner and quick to laugh, sing and smile. Sylvia’s positivity and pleasant demeanor regardless of how difficult her circumstances was an example for all to follow. She touched the hearts of everyone she met by exuding extraordinary kindness, and expressing her sincere concern and love for others. Sylvia is survived by her father Gorden Walters, step-mother Verna Walters, sisters Denise Taylor and Phyllis Walters along with their husbands Jim Taylor and Tom Eastman. Sylvia is also survived by eight nieces and nephews, and her maternal Uncle Lewis Jobes. She was preceded in death by her mother Janet Walters, Brother Robert “Bobby “ Walters and her brother Gregory Walters.
Sylvia’s Memorial services will be held at Grace Reformed Episcopal Church located at 560 Fountain St. Havre de Grave, MD, 21078 on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held following the memorial service at Harford Memorial Gardens located at 3839 Aldino Rd. Aberdeen, MD 21001. Family and friends will then gather at Coakley’s Pub for an outdoor luncheon.
Messages may be sent to the family via Hodges Funeral Home at the link below: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9203437
