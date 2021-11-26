ELKTON — Sylvia Joan Shriver, 88 of Elkton, MD passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 surrounded by her three children. She was born on January 2, 1933 in Reading, PA to the late Samuel H. Hoffman and Helen (Dunkelberger) Hoffman.
Sylvia was devoted to her faith; she was the music director for St. Stephens UCC for 50 years and a fluent expert at the four manual pipe organ. She passed on her love for music by teaching piano to many students as well. After moving to Elkton, MD she became a member of Elkton Presbyterian Church, where she played the handbells in the handbell choir. Sylvia was the glue that held the family together and she will be deeply missed and memories of her will be cherished.
Sylvia is survived by her three children: daughter, Sheralyn Vender of Elkton, MD; two sons: Kevin D. Shriver of Burnville, PA and Dr. Craig D. Shriver and his wife Hope of Laurel, MD; five grandchildren: Jessica Luppold-Galoff, Eric Luppold, Melissa Hutchins, Brian Shriver and Tyler Shriver; six great-grandchildren: Aubrey Luppold, Arianna Luppold, Calvin Luppold, Kylee Hutchins, Paislynn Hutchins and Jessica Galoff and many more extended family members.
In addition to her parents Sylvia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry W. Shriver Jr; son-in-law, Jack Vender and nephew, James Hoffman.
A celebration of Sylvia's life will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Elkton Presbyterian Church - 209 East Main Street, Elkton, MD. Family and friends may start visiting at 2:00 pm. Burial will be held privately in Forest Hills Memorial Park at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Caraway Manor, as well as all her caregivers, for their kind and loving care and for making her life special.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Presbyterian Church Music Program - 209 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolence's please visit www.rtfoard.com
