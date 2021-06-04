ELKTON, MD — Susan Whitesell Bailey, 70, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021. Born in Wilmington, DE, on February 28, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Nowland W. and Edith Barnes Whitesell.
Sue is survived by her husband of 45 years, Randy; brother, Bill; children and grandchildren, Mike Fadeley and his wife, Lisa, and their children, Jared, and Brooke, Alison Elliott and husband, Andy, and their daughter, Alicia, and their baby on the way, Bonnie Bailey, Brian Bailey and wife, Brandi, and their children, Lucas and Mason, and Tom Bailey and girlfriend, Aimee Nguyen. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her very beloved dog, Winston.
Family was everything to Sue. Raising four children while working night shifts, she still made time for numerous carpool journeys, as well as volunteering at a local soup kitchen.
Sue was an all-time letterwinning field hockey player for the University of Delaware, and a pioneer who literally laid the foundations of the telecoms network. She pushed beyond gender stereotypes and in the early 70s, was a supervisor for Bell Atlantic (later Verizon). Most recently, she worked in Cecil College Bursar’s office.
An avid reader, Sue always had multiple books in progress and especially enjoyed history, mysteries, and romances. She loved music and live concerts, and being on the water, particularly the Sassafras River where she spent numerous summers growing up. She loved to travel, whether it was exploring Europe or watching one of her son’s baseball tournaments.
She will be remembered for her selflessness and making each day seem special by having breakfast for dinner, roadside food stops, and lots of time playing and cuddling her grandkids. She loved good food, good company, and good wine. Sue always knew how to pick the perfect card for every occasion, and she never let a special date go unrecognized.
A memorial service will be held at 4 PM, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you perform a random act of kindness to honor Sue, or you may donate to the Cecil County Public Library Friends Foundation, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.