CHARLESTOWN — Susan Kahn Gell, Ph.D. died peacefully February 15, 2022 at age 75 with her beloved husband Robert Gell at her side.
Susan was a lifelong educator having her Ph.D. in Education Administration. She worked for 35+ years and retired as a Dean at Montgomery College. She enjoyed sailing on her boat Pairadocs, skiing, travelling, and participating in charitable events with her husband. Susan's generous spirit touched many individuals. She was always supportive and encouraged everyone to live their best life.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents James and Joyce Kahn, and her brother Jeffrey Kahn. She is survived by her husband Robert Gell, her aunt Rhoda Rand, her children Greg Gell and Angela Gell Stanaway, her nephew David Kahn, her niece Jennifer Thorne, and her granddaughter Emily Stanaway.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday February 23, 2022 at 2pm at St. John's United Methodist Church, Charlestown, MD, with visitation beginning at 1pm.
She will be laid to rest next to her mother in New York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil College Scholarship Fund, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
