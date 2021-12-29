PORT DEPOSIT — Susan Jane Schirling, age 68 of Port Deposit, MD passed away on December 21, 2021. She was born on February 27, 1953 in Elkton, MD to the late Harry Hamilton Davis, Jr. and Helen Elizabeth (Holmquist) Davis.
Susan worked for Price Toyota for 20 years. She loved her family and took great pride in decorating her home for the holidays.
Susan is survived by her husband, John Schirling; son, Brandon Davis; Melissa Hoots and her fiancé, Tom Kidd; and stepdaughter, Kori Schirling.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Harry Davis, III.
A celebration of Susan's life will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Gilpin Manor Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Schirling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.