ELKTON, MD — Susan Harriet Werneke, age 74, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on October 25, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Trevlyn O., Sr. and Catherine Everett McClellan.
A homemaker, Mrs. Werneke also worked as a secretary for their family business, A&J Septic Cleaners. An avid bird watcher, she loved hosting holiday events at her home, and spending time with her grandkids and family.
Survivors include her children, Amos Mullins, Carol A. Lee, and John A.
Mullins; Step-sons, Anthony T. Werneke and Keith S. Werneke (Tammy); grandchildren, Kayla Mullins, Makenzie Mullins, Jagger Mullins, Brandon Mullins, Robbie Wynne, Brittany Wynne, Jacob Mullins, and Kira Shaye Kolmodin; siblings, Kathleen Sutton (Richard), Betsy Rothwell, and Trevlyn McClellan (Bernice); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Werneke was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Werneke; son, David M. Mullins; step-children, Lisa E. Werneke, Anthony S. Werneke, and Steven A. Werneke; brother, Guy McClellan; sister-in-law Susan McClellan; and brother-in-law Bill Rothwell.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will be in Baltimore National Cemetery, Catonsville, MD.
