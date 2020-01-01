CLARKSVILLE, TN — Susan Cheryl Passi Klaus, 65 of Clarksville, TN, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
She was born in Elkton on January 4, 1954, and grew up in a military family.
Susan was a TV Producer for Channel 4 in Nashville, TN. She also wrote for United Methodist Communication, also in Nashville.
She truly believed in the power of words and always said "Everybody has a story." She had a deep passion for people and their stories and wrote the book "Fountains of Wisdom: Voices of our Veterans."
The great loves of Susan's life were her husband, her daughter, her dog and the beach.
Survivors include her loving husband: Dale Klaus; their daughter: Zoie Klaus of East Lansing, MI; her parents: Henry and Sylva Passi of North East, MD; and her siblings: Craig H. Passi of North East, MD and Eva D. Gustafson of Tulsa, OK.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Susan to the charity of your choice benefitting children, dogs or seniors.
