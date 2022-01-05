PORT DEPOSIT — Sung Hi Yoo Potter, 84 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 in the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center of Bel Air, MD. Born March 5, 1937 in Korea, she was the daughter of the late Yoo Ha Sun and Choi Bong Shin.
Sung Hi was a member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD, and the Beautiful Church of Maryland. She strongly believed in God and was a faithful servant.
Sung Hi had formerly worked at the Citizens Care & Rehabilitation Center of Havre de Grace, MD, in various roles for 21 years. Prior to Citizens, she worked at the former Bata Shoe Company of Belcamp, MD. Sung Hi was an avid flower and vegetable gardener and would often share her harvest with others.
Sung Hi is survived by her daughter, Linda Dolinger (Kenneth); sons, Michael A. Potter (Rachel) and William H. Potter (Heather); nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sisters, Christina Sung Ok Kim of Iowa, and Sung Ye of Korea; brother, Tae Won of Korea.
In addition to her parents, Sung Hi was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Potter, Jr.; daughter, Ruth Ellen Potter; brothers, Tae Yang and Tae Hong; and sister, Sung Bok.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, January 8, 2022, 10 AM, at the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, 5 PM until 7 PM, at the church. Pastor Dr. Harold Phillips of the Pleasant View Baptist Church will officiate. Pastor Hong of the Beautiful Church of Maryland will assist. Interment will be in the Principio United Methodist Church Cemetery, Perryville, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
