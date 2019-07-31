ELKTON — Sue Ann Button, 79 years, of Elkton, passed away on July 24th, encircled by so much love. She was born in Washington DC on February 14, 1940 and was the daughter of Thomas Clagett and Frances Geneva Clagett, nee Mullican.
Sue-Ann worked various careers but had a passion for crafts. She would tackle any project, big or small, from curtains, to Christmas ornaments, to costumes. Some of her favorite things included her signature red hair, the beach, reading, chocolate, and her beloved dog, Jojo. Most importantly she enjoyed living life to its fullest.
She is survived by four daughters, Caroline (Cecil), Sue (Peter), Laura (Paul), Amy (Andrew); and by four sons, John (Kimberly), Stephen (Rachel), Robinson (Kevin) and Christopher. Her fourteen grand and three great-grand-children also survive her; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sue Ann was preceded in death by her daughter Elaine, husband Wilbur (Wolf) and sister Carol.
