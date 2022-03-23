HOCKESSIN, DE — Stuart Hendler, age 93, of Hockessin, DE, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022. Born in Wilmington, DE, on December 3, 1928, he was the son of the late Joseph and Susan Rechtschaeffer Hendler.
Mr. Hendler graduated from Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia. He retired after many years of working as an accountant and plant manager. An avid golfer, he played into his 90s, and frequently would tee off at Kennett Square Country Club, Rock Manor, and Delcastle. When he was younger, he enjoyed playing basketball. Mr. Hendler was a member of the Kiwanis Club, Elkton, MD, and a volunteer at the V.A. Hospital, Elsmere, DE.
Survivors include his companion of 25 years, Jean Schendowich; sons, Edward Lupinek (Patricia), Millsboro, DE, and Michael Hendler (Christina), Bear, DE; grandchildren, Scott Lupinek (Cathy), Edward Lupinek, Jr. (Alison), Joseph Hendler, and Gillian Hendler; and great-grandchildren, Jack, William, and Alexandra.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Mary Etta Rudolph Hendler; and brother Alvin Hendler.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010.
