NORTH EAST — Stuart Allen Dye, 75 of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
He was born in Russell County, VA, on November 14, 1944.
Prior to his retirement, Stuart was a truck driver for Ray Logging, North East, MD. He was a member of North East Fire Company since 1977.
Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years: Carolyn (Lewis) Dye; his children: James Evertege of GA, Timothy Evertege of North East, MD and Beatrice “Nicki” Doughten also of North East; one sister: Betty Pickthorn of Miamisburg, OH; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Stuart was preceded in death by his mother: Ruby Dye; his brother: Henry Ray; and a granddaughter: Hannah Nicole Doughten.
Funeral service will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning one hour prior to service.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.