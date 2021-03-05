PORT DEPOSIT, MD — Steven James Ward of Port Deposit, MD, age 33, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 26, 2021. He was born in Havre de Grace, MD on February 24, 1988 to Martin James Ward and Anita Carol (Deckman) Ward.
In his younger years Steven was extremely active in Boy Scouts, playing baseball, tennis and many other sports. He enjoyed riding and performing stunts on sports bikes, and could never pass up watching a good football game with his Dad. Steven loved bowling and could easily have become a pro with his multiple 300 perfect score games. He traveled in competitions and won many trophies and awards during his time in the Bowling League.
Steven was a fun-loving young man with an infectious smile and a heart of gold. He loved spending time with his family and friends, but most importantly, he found his greatest joy in being a devoted father to his son, Landon. They were inseparable when they were together. They frequently could be seen in the great outdoors riding four wheelers and fishing. Steven and Landon had an amazing father and son bond. Landon will surely miss his Daddy.
You were here for a moment, loved for your lifetime and will be forever within our hearts till we meet again someday.
Steven is survived by his son, Landon Tripp Ward; parents, Martin and Anita Ward; four aunts: Sue Porter, Donna Johnson, Darlene (Kevin) Tollenger, and Linda (Tony) Holder; uncle, Rick Deckman; four cousins: Angie (Jason) Lawson, Julie (Aaron) Kingsley, Jessie Tollenger and William (Kathryn) Johnson IV; mother of his child, Kristin Cooper; as well as numerous extended family members.
Steven was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Elizabeth and Harry Deckman; paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Brenda Ward; paternal great-grandparents, Verna and Adam Bennett and two uncles: “Bear” Michael Porter and Arnett Sewell.
A memorial service for Steven will be held at a later date. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.