CONOWINGO, MD — Steven "Steve" Dale Wagner, age 48, of Conowingo, MD, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022. He was born in Havre De Grace, MD on March 7, 1974 to the late Dan W. Wagner, Sr. and Emma M. Wagner.
Steve worked as a Cecil County School Bus Contractor. He was a member of the Conowingo Baptist Church. Steve was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast. He took great joy in spending time with his family and friends. Steve will always be remembered as a gentle soul, lovingly called "Pooh Bear" by his friends. He was compassionate, kind, friendly, sweet, patient, and was always very giving and helpful to others. Steve will be dearly missed.
Steve is survived by his brother, Tom Wagner and his wife, Sondra; brother, Dan Wagner, Jr., and his wife, Diane; fiancé, Emily "Eme" Andreason; two nieces: Karrie Wagner and Jessica Wagner; and nephew, Gabriel Pena-Holbrook.
In addition to his parents, Steve is preceded in death by his brother, Tim Wagner and niece, Grace Wagner.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steve's honor may be made payable to "Conowingo Baptist Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
