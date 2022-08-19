NEWARK, DE — Steven George Osgood, Sr., age 64, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 after a long illness. Born on November 19, 1957 in Ridley Park, PA, he was the son of the late Irving Austin Osgood, Jr., and Evelyn Jane (nee, Steele) Osgood and the devoted husband of Bonnie (nee, Coppage) Osgood.
Steven grew up in Norwood, PA, but moved to Newark and graduated from Glasgow High School class of 1976. After High School, Steven worked at ARA Vending as a Vending Machine Mechanic. He also worked with the family business, the Delaware Valley Sanitary & Maintenance Company. He was the owner of Car Buff Products, providing high end vehicle detailing supplies. In 2000, Steven worked as a Real Estate Agent before going into Retail Sales.
He was an avid car collector. He owned many '55 and 56 Chevys. His prize possession was his 1955 Chevy Nomad. He was a Founding Member of First State Classics, a Car Club for '55, '56. and '57 Chevy enthusiasts, hosting many Cruise Nights. Steven had a great love of music, especially music of the "80s". Most of all he loved doting on his grandson, Nalu. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him
Steven is survived by his wife, Bonnie; two sons: Steven G. Osgood, Jr. and his wife, Miwa and Michael D. Osgood and his fiancé, Rosalinda Rocco; grandson, W. Nalu Osgood; four siblings: Cheryl Tate (Peter), Jackie Wilson (Carl), and Irving A. Osgood, III (Carmella); his twin sister, Darlene Money (George); brother-in-law, John Pratt Jr, and faithful dog, Pepper.
In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by his older brother John Charles Osgood, and his sister, Carolyn Pratt.
A viewing will be Friday, August 26, 2022 from 6:00-8:00PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00AM where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00AM. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made payable to "American Heart Association" and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
