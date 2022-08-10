CHARLESTOWN — Steven Douglas Payne, 48 years, of Charlestown, MD, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 in the Christiana Care Union Hospital of Elkton, MD. Born May 8, 1974 in Elkton, MD, he was the son of Barbara O. Cooper Payne and the late Frank Benjamin Payne.
Steven is survived by his mother, Barbara O. Cooper Payne of Charlestown, MD; sister, Lisa DiMaio and husband, Brian, of Newark, DE; niece, Shannon DiMaio of Wappingers Falls, NY; and special friend, Dayle Allen of Lothian, MD.
Steven was preceded in death by his father, Frank Benjamin Payne.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association and the National Kidney Foundation in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 10 AM until 11 AM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Dr. Ron Smith of Havre de Grace, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Charlestown Cemetery, Charlestown, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
