COLORA, MD — Steven Charles Foraker, age 59, of Colora, MD, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Saturday, April 9, 2022. He was born on November 21, 1962 in Wilmington, DE to the late Elwood Charles Foraker and Helen Louise (Ferguson) Foraker.
Steven was a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, who enjoyed cruising around on his Harley or Can Am Spyder with his wife. They were both members of the Christian Motorcycle Association- Iron Apostles. He worked for Keen Compressed Gas as a lab tech for specialized gases for over 34 years. Steven was the owner and photographer of "Foraker Sports Photography" from 2007-2012. He coached New Castle County Little League baseball for 13 years and was a board member for 11 years. Steven also coached the travel team for the Delaware Dogs. A huge Dallas Cowboys fan, he was sure to never miss a game.
Steven is survived by his wife, Karen Foraker; two children: Jenna Foraker and Jacob Foraker; two step-children: Brian Fauver (Brittney) and Kyle Fauver (Katelyn); five grandchildren: Aliyah, Teegan, Houston, Taylor, with Jameson on the way; and two siblings: Martin Foraker (Robin) and Troy Foraker (Kandy) and two beloved dogs: Cooper and Winnie.
A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00PM on Monday, April 18, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com
To plant a tree in memory of Steven Foraker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.