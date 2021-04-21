CHESAPEAKE CITY — Steven Arthur Gorman of Chesapeake City, MD, age 51, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Elkton, MD on March 24, 1970 to Valerie Jean (Falcon) Gorman and the late James W. Gorman, Jr.
Steven participated in Boy Scouts in his youth. He started in the plumbing vo-tech program while attending Bohemia Manor High School. During this time, Steven started working for H&B Plumbing. After graduation, he continued his career with H&B Plumbing for many years, before moving on to work in the plumbing department at Lowes. Steven was a member of the Chesapeake City Fire Department. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, crabbing, camping and gardening. An excellent cook, Steven also loved to bake and barbeque. He found his greatest joy in spending time with his family.
Steven is survived by his mother, Valerie Gorman; sister, Karen (Robert) Loller; brother David (Esther) Gorman all of Chesapeake City, MD; brother Joseph Gorman of Elkton, MD; niece, Jessica Gorman of Elkton, MD; three nephews: William Rase of Chesapeake City, MD, Adam (Ashley) Chamberlain of Key West, FL, and Joe Gorman, Jr. of Elkton, MD; great-nephew, Gavin as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Steven was preceded in death by his father, James W. Gorman, Jr.
Services for Steven will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Steven’s honor may be made payable to “Amedisys Hospice Foundation” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 27, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
