PERRYVILLE — Stephen Thomas Seymour, 33 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at home. Born December 20, 1988 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Shannon R. Hayden Smith and Stanley R. Seymour, Sr.
Stephen was a truck driver employed by Cowan Trucking of Aberdeen, MD, and a member of the National Rifle Association.
Stephen is survived by his mother, Shannon R. Hayden Smith and stepfather, Michael E. Smith; father, Stanley R. Seymour, Sr.; brother, Stanley R. Seymour, Jr.; sister, Sandra D. Fife; step-sisters, Carma Stanley and Carrie Flaugher; ten nieces; seven nephews; and one great-niece.
Stephen was preceded in death by his brother, William Shane Wilson.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor James G. Mullins of the New Harvest Church of God of Prophecy of Rising Sun, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
