NORTH EAST — Stephen S. Harnish, 74, of North East, MD passed away at home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Yvonne (Neville) and Richard Harnish. He was the beloved husband to Elaine (Ripperger) Szalay.
Stephen was a graduate of Millersville University. Prior to retirement, he worked at Tyco in Mt. Joy for over 30 years. Stephen was a lifelong, voracious reader of fiction and non-fiction. He enjoyed staying informed on current events. Stephen was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State fan. In his free-time he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and camping in the RV. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family and holidays together. His sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.
Stephen is survived by his wife Elaine; his brother Anthony Harnish; his sister-in-law Karen Harnish; his nephews Aaron Harnish husband of Katie and Adam Harnish husband of Dawn; his niece Lindsay Feerrar wife of BJ as well as many nieces and nephews and his beloved cat, Simba.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Feline Association, PO Box 743, North East, MD 21901. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
