PORT DEPOSIT — Stephen Rawlings Gibson, 72 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Mercy Hospital of Baltimore, MD. Born August 15, 1947 in Havre de Grace, MD, the son of the late Joseph R. and Florence Lamm Gibson.
Stephen was formerly employed as the Assistant Fire Chief of the Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire Company of Aberdeen, MD. He was a life-member of the Water Witch Fire Company, Inc., a life-member of the Auxiliary to the V.F.W. Post No. 8185 of Port Deposit, MD, a member of the Maryland Troopers Association Chapter No. 15, a member of Moose Lodge No. 646 of Lewes, DE, and a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post No. 194 of Rising Sun, MD.
Stephen is survived by his loving wife of 51years, Annemarie Green Gibson of Port Deposit, MD; son, Timothy M. Gibson of Conowingo, MD; daughter, Stephanie A. Gibson of Conowingo, MD; two grandchildren, Christine A. Farley (Steven) and Elizabeth D. Gibson; one great grandchild, Ethan A. Farley; and sister, Palma A. Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Water Witch Fire Company or to the V.F.W. Post No. 8185 in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, January 27, 2020, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
