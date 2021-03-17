WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Stephen “Steve” M. Johnson, age 59, of Wyandotte, Okla., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his home.
Steve was born on November 27, 1961, to Russell Dean and Mary Dallas (Gwaltney) Johnson in Rising Sun, Md., where he grew up and graduated high school.
In 1983, Steve moved to the Wyandotte area, where he raised his 3 children and enjoyed being a part of the Turkeyford and Council House communities. He worked in the steel construction industry and was currently employed by Wilshare Steel in Northwest Arkansas.
Steve was a devoted dad and adoring Poppie to his 3 grandchildren. Intelligent, charming and ornery, he was known for his quick wit and ability to make people laugh. Steve enjoyed riding his 4-wheeler, working on his land and doing anything that involved his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish Steve’s memory: son, Wade Johnson of Wyandotte, Okla.; daughters: Rebekah Boyer (Mitch) of Tulsa, Okla., and Casey Leadingfox (AJ) of Wyandotte, Okla.; brothers: Russell Johnson (Margie) of Elkton, Md., and Doug Johnson (Brenda) of Rising Sun, Md., grandchildren: Levi Logan, Rachel Leadingfox and Rylan Boyer and many loving nieces and nephews.
A closed casket visitation for family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 19 at Nichols-Stephens Funeral Service. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Council House Church with burial to follow at Council House Cemetery, both in Wyandotte, Okla.
The family requests that donations be made in Steve’s memory to Council House Church or Turkeyford School,
c/o Nichols Stephens F.S., 10201 Us Hwy 59, Grove, OK 74344.
Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services, Grove, Okla.
