RISING SUN — Stephen Joseph Prince Sr was born January 12,1949 in Philadelphia, PA. son of Pasquale and Angelina Prince.
Steve never met a stranger because he considered everyone a friend, he was one of the kindness people you will ever meet. If you had the pleasure of knowing him, you'd a friend for life.
He was full of life, always smiling and would never spend a day with you without saying I love and appreciate you. He loved to share stories of his family and how proud he was of them, even family that may not have been blood. Some of his known trademarks are his love for his Chuck Taylor tennis shoes, his black cargo pants, turtlenecks, and his love of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Steve was a man of GOD, attending Mass faithful. He always has his Crucifix around his neck.
At the young age of 6 he lost his dad and went to go live with his Uncle Joe and Aunt Ann Ciaci in Springfield, PA. Steve went to high school until the 11th grade, when he quit to go to work to help provide for his family. In 1964, he landed a job with a vending company, where his love of the trade began.
Some years later he went on to work for ARA vending in Newark, DE, where he would commute daily from Philadelphia to make his dream of working in the amusement industry of vending.
In the early 70's, Steve visited Elkton, MD where he fell in love with the area, and decided to relocate to Maryland permanently. This is where he met and Married Miss Sharon Coppage. In the 1980's Steve and Sharon took a leap of faith and each other starting S&S Coins. The two worked together in building S&S, even after their divorce. Steve went on to continue working tirelessly through the years, to ensure his customers where always happy and the company was successful up until his untimely passing. He was always so proud to tell you about his 2 sons, that went on to join him in the family business, to carry his legacy on. "One of his famous saying where it never stops, does it!"
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Mrs. Betty Prince (lover girl) his 3 children Sherri Prince (Chris), Anthony (Molly)Prince, Justin (Kristen) Prince. His 3 stepchildren Shannan Salvetti (Beka) Brad Sr (Ocean) Shane Unzicker Sr (Kelsey).
18 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
2 Brother in-laws Bobby (Susie) Money, Danny (Kim) Money and 1 Sister-in-law Tammy Money-Helsel (Chris).
He preceded in death by his Parents Pat and Angie Prince, His son Steven Joseph Prince Jr. and Father and Mother-in-law Ray and Lois Money.
Steve we all love and appreciate you!
A visitation for Steve will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 6:00-8:00PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Mass will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11:00AM at Good Shepard, 800 Aiken Avenue, Perryville, MD 21903. Interment will follow at Brookview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to, "American Heart Association" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit,www.rtfoard.com.
