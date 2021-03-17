WILMINGTON, Del. — Age 49 passed away at home surrounded by his family after a long illness.
Born December 6, 1971, in Wilmington, he was the son of Gerald and Mary (nee O’Haran) Price. He grew up in Townsend, Del., Steve worked for Eagle Erectors as an Iron Worker for 16 years until his illness. A job in which he took great pride and pleasure in, Stephen held much respect and admiration for his boss, Mr. Al Klerlein. The last two years of his life was brightened by his first granddaughter and love of his life, Briella.
Preceded in death by his brother, Alan Price and nephew, Kyle Price; Steve is survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda Brown-Price; his four children, son, Dakota Brown (Xuxia) of China and grandson Yulin; son, Justin Price of Delaware and grandson, Jaxson Price; daughter, Cheyanna Price (Darian) of Maryland and granddaughter, Briella McCown; and daughter, Gabrielle Price (Patrick) of Maryland; in-laws, Gail and Jeff Hoerner of Delaware; sister and brother- in-law, Kim and J. Nieldbalski of Virginia; and brother-in-law, Chris Hoerner (Faith) of Fredricka, Del.; sister, Karen Fox of New York; and lifelong friend and “brother from a another mother,” James Olson and his 3 children; three nephews, Adam, Christian, and Kris; and two nieces, Nicole and Kelsey and their children.
A memorial mass will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921 where all are invited to attend. Burial will be private upon the return of his son from China where Steve and his brother will be laid to rest together in Earleville, Md.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family regrets they cannot host a luncheon after the service.
CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE
