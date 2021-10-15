STRASBURG, PA — Stephen Harless Dalton, age 64, of Strasburg, PA, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021. He was born in Havre De Grace, MD on March 30, 1957 to Grace Carol Dalton (Eastridge) and the late Cecil Harless Dalton.
Stephen was a truck driver for forty years before retiring. He was an avid collector of many things, such as, antique coca cola items, trucks, and guns. Stephen always enjoyed a good yard sale when he could find one. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. Stephen will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Tonyna Dalton; four children: Amy Hall and her husband, Derek, Stephen Dalton and his wife, Vicki, Natasha Dalton and her husband, Nathan, and Christopher Dalton and his fiancé, Holly; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; mother, Grace Dalton; and brother, Kevin Dalton.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where friends and family may begin visiting at 9:00 AM. Burial will follow at Conowingo Baptist Cemetery, 151 Rock Springs Road, Conowingo, MD 21918. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
