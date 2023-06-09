CHESAPEAKE CITY — Stephen L. George, age 68, of Chesapeake City, MD passed away on May 28, 2023.
He was born in Phoenix, AZ on August 6, 1954. He was the oldest son of James M. George 1st, and Helen Johnson George.
Stephen loved music, playing his guitar, reading, studying history, staying in touch with family and friends and most of all spending time with his granddaughter, Tessa. He learned how to read music while in school and enjoyed playing in his high school marching band at Middletown High School where he graduated.
As a young boy he would spend his summers with his grandparents in North Carolina. He worked as a carpenter and enjoyed working with his tools. He was a member of the Odessa Fire House. Stephen was a friend to many and cherished those friends and family.
Stephen was preceded in death by his father, James George, brother, Michael George, grandparents, Frank Johnson, Edna Johnson, John Owens, Nellie Owens and Lauretta and Robert George.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Harper George, son, Stephen "Stevie" B. George (Nicole), granddaughter, Tessa George, mother, Helen George, sister, Karen Shetzler (Robin) of Odessa, DE, brother, James George, JR. (Raelynn) of Dover, DE, special cousin, Timmy Barnes of North Carolina, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of Stephen's life will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 12 pm at Odessa Firehouse, 304 Main St., Odessa, DE 19730. Friends may visit from 11am - 12pm. Burial will be private. The family asks to please wear casual attire, as that is what Stephen would want.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a savings fund for his granddaughter. Please send to: Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union, UTMA for TESSA PEARL GEORGE, 2579 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
