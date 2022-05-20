NORTH EAST, MD — Stephen Eugene Brown, age 62, of North East MD, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on May 6, 1960, he was the son of Linda Ritzel Halsey (Roger), Elkton, MD, and the late Eugene Brown.
Mr. Brown worked as a car salesman at Ramsey Ford, Rising Sun, MD. An Auxiliary Life Member of VFW Post 475, Newark, DE, and the American Legion Mason Dixon Post 194, Rising Sun, MD, he was a man with a wonderful sense of humor and a loving personality. Mr. Brown loved music, and one of his greatest joys was playing the drums and singing.
Survivors include his wife, Denise Criddle Brown; sons, Stephen Brown, Jr., and Joseph Brown, both of Rising Sun, MD; daughter, Kristen Frederick, Elkton, MD; mother-in-law, Debi "Rooster" Criddle; siblings, Jeffrey Halsey, North East, MD, and Susan Johnston (Mark), Newark, DE; grandchildren, Jason, Hailey, Chloe, Chance, Loki; four nieces; two nephews; numerous cousins that he was very fond of, and several aunts and uncles.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Dora Brown; and maternal grandparents, John and Alice Ritzel.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Newark VFW Post 475, 100 Veterans Drive, Newark, DE 19711.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Newark VFW Post 475, at the above address.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.