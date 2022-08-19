ELKTON, MD` — Stephen "Steve" Michael Eckenrode of Elkton, MD, age 67, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022. He was born in Honolulu, HI to the late Eugene L. Eckenrode and Rachel H. (Masumoto) Eckenrode.
APG Chesapeake
ELKTON, MD` — Stephen "Steve" Michael Eckenrode of Elkton, MD, age 67, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022. He was born in Honolulu, HI to the late Eugene L. Eckenrode and Rachel H. (Masumoto) Eckenrode.
Steve was a quiet man who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. He worked for many years in the printing business and was very artistic and creative. He was a nature enthusiast and photographer, and he enjoyed life on Elk Neck, where wildlife watching is a way of life. Steve loved animals, especially dogs, cats, and turtles. He was an avid baseball fan, especially for the Baltimore Orioles. He loved music, most of all the band America, who he saw in concert almost 40 times. Steve enjoyed cooking on the grill and making his legendary spaghetti sauce. He will be dearly missed by those lucky enough to have known him.
Steve is survived by his beloved wife, Katherine; step-son, Sean Lynch; brother, David Eckenrode (Marie-Claire); sister, Nancy Reisen (Todd); three nieces: Cara Eckenrode (Peter), Julia Eckenrode, Lisa Eckenrode; three nephews: Erich Reisen, William Reisen and James Eckenrode; aunt, Shirley Hamilton and several other extended family members as well as his beloved cats: Jelly Bean and Friday. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Mimi.
The family would like to thank the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care in Elkton, who provided many years of kind and compassionate care and support to Steve.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 26, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 11:00 am. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local animal rescue or made payable to the "Oceanic Society" with memo "Sea Turtle Program" and sent in the care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.