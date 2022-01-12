RISING SUN — Stephen A. Naughton, 56 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 peacefully surrounded by family at home. Born October 15, 1965 in New York, NY. He was the son of the late Frank U. III and Elizabeth Sayre Naughton of Short Hills, NJ, and West Harwich, MA.
Stephen is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Brandy Ann Robertson Naughton, and their daughter, Sophia C. Naughton of Rising Sun, MD, and his sister, Elizabeth H. Naughton of Nashua, NH.
Stephen was a member of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church of North East, MD, and an associate of the Episcopal Carmel of St. Teresa of Rising Sun, MD. He was employed by Flagger Force of Pennsylvania. He served on the Cecil County Public Library Board of Trustees, the Board of Commissioners for the Town of Rising Sun, and Diocesan Council for the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland. He loved his family, many good friends, music and the arts, and a good cup of coffee. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a heart full of kindness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church of North East, MD, or the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation (Cancer Life Net at the Kaufman Cancer Center) in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
A Memorial Service has been scheduled for Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11 a.m., at the St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church of North East, MD. Father John R. Schaeffer of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
